Marine Le Pen stripped off immunity

At eve of French legislative elections, the European Parliament has lifted Marine Le Pen’s immunity from prosecution in a defamation case. A leader of Front National party, and the chair of the group Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) in the European Parliament, she lost a presidential election in May to the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The vote by simple raising hands on Thursday, Juny 15, (15.06.2017) in the European Parliament plenary session, allows French prosecutors to continue a defamation action against Marine Le Pen. After the strippiing immunity from Le Pen the European Parliament paved the way for the investigation, obliging Le Pen to accept the investigator’s requests and even detained for questioning, if necessary.

Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing and said she would answer any summons after the second round of the elections to National Assembly.

The parliament’s vote came after the conservative (Les Republicains) mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, filed suit against Le Pen for accusing him of associating with jihadists in 2015.

The Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi a failed a lawsuit against Le Pen for slander for accusing him for being “an accomplise to jihadists” in a Europe1 TV talks-show.

European Parliament lifts National Front leader #MarineLePen's immunity in defamation case https://t.co/7IGEZTyrPB pic.twitter.com/1oj5HKs1uT — dwnews (@dwnews) June 16, 2017