Sturgeon for “the least bad” Brexit

Posted on June 16, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe

Scotland’s  government informed it wanted to meet all parties to work out “the least bad Brexit for Scotland,” arguing that the change in the political landscape made such talks necessary.

The Edinburgh government, run by Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP), had argued that meant Scots should have a new vote on leaving the UK, opening the door to them staying in Europe on their own.

In referendum Scotland voted to stay in the European Union, but their choice was outweighed by England, and the UK as a whole voted 52-48 percent for Brexit. The UK Prime Minister Theresa May campaigned with retainers, but later changed her position to join with the winners, and lead the government.

