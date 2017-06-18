News Ticker

Macron’s En Marche! triumph at National Assembly

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party won a massive majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday, June, 18, early projections showed, dominating the country’s traditional forces in a dramatic re-drawing of the political map.

Macron’s year-old Republic on the Move (REM) and their allies were set to win between 355 and 425 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, according to partial results after the second round of an election in which many high-profile figures were thrown out.

The result, if confirmed, would give 39-year-old Macron one of France’s biggest post-war majorities, strengthening his hand in implementing his business-friendly, pro-EU programme.

But turnout was estimated to be extremely low, at around 44 percent, giving his critics grounds to claim he has no groundswell of support.

 

 

