Le Pen elected to National Assembly

Posted on June 18, 2017

Front National leader Marine Le Pen has won her first French parliamentary seat in a vote that was dominated by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist movement En Marche! Le Pen addressed her political family and electorate immediately after the announcement of the results.

Le Pen wowed to protect the interests of regular French citizens: “in front of the bloc, representing the interests of the oligarchies, we are the only force of resistance”, said Le Pen in her address.

 

