Le Pen elected to National Assembly

Front National leader Marine Le Pen has won her first French parliamentary seat in a vote that was dominated by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist movement En Marche! Le Pen addressed her political family and electorate immediately after the announcement of the results.

📣 RT ! "Ce soir sont élus, d'ores et déjà, 6 députés du @FN_officiel dont 5 dans le bassin minier !" #Législatives2017 #DéfendreLaFrance pic.twitter.com/cs7eAEuGTK — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 18, 2017

Le Pen wowed to protect the interests of regular French citizens: “in front of the bloc, representing the interests of the oligarchies, we are the only force of resistance”, said Le Pen in her address.

"Face à un bloc qui représente les intérêts de l'oligarchie, nous sommes la seule force de résistance." #Législatives2017 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 18, 2017