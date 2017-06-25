News Ticker

Erdogan calls Gulf states requests to Qatar ‘disrespectful’

Posted on June 25, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said supports Qatar’s response to a list of demands issued by Arab states boycotting the Gulf emirate, and underlined that the calls for a closure  of Turkish military base there were disrespectful.

Qatar has described the pressure by its larger neighbours as an “illegal blockade” aimed at curbing its sovereignty, and insisted that the ultimatum by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain was unreasonable.

