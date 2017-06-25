Erdogan calls Gulf states requests to Qatar ‘disrespectful’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said supports Qatar’s response to a list of demands issued by Arab states boycotting the Gulf emirate, and underlined that the calls for a closure of Turkish military base there were disrespectful.

Qatar has described the pressure by its larger neighbours as an “illegal blockade” aimed at curbing its sovereignty, and insisted that the ultimatum by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain was unreasonable.

Turkey's Erdogan backs Qatar, says calls to shut base 'disrespectful' https://t.co/GVUHMU5iZV — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 25, 2017