UN calls for solidarity with Italy

Italy needs more international support to assist the waves of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean, the United Nations refugee chief today urged.

“What is happening in front of our eyes in Italy is an unfolding tragedy,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

He stressed that “this cannot be an Italian problem alone. It is, first and foremost, a matter of international concern, requiring a joined-up, comprehensive regional approach.”

Some 12,600 migrants and refugees arrived on Italian shores in the course of last weekend, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

