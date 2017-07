Islamic State militants vowed to “fight to the death” in Mosul as Iraqi military commanders said they would take full control of the city from the insurgents at any moment during the weekend.

Iraqi military says "victory is very near" in fight to retake Mosul https://t.co/GJaRXMcpIt pic.twitter.com/vdWwzVIfWy — CNN (@CNN) July 8, 2017

Dozens of Iraqi soldiers celebrated amid the rubble on the banks of the Tigris river without waiting for a formal victory declaration, some dancing to music blaring out from a truck and firing machine guns into the air.

Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, Islamic State vows 'fight until death' https://t.co/QZSoBHzl0e pic.twitter.com/qnOITRhFw6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2017