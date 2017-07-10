Lavrov to visit Brussels

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will discuss the future of the bilateral relations and a range of international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The meeting will take place in Brussels on July, 11. The EU diplomats expect the Ukrainian conflict to be at the top of the agenda of the talks.

This is the second meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy over the past months. Mogherini visited Moscow on April 24 (pictured).

The sides are expected to discuss “several aspects of bilateral relations in the context of agreements reached in April on stepping up dialogue on the issues of mutual interest and also topical issues of international agenda,” the ministry said, according to Russia’ TASS news agency.