Lavrov “shocked” by MSM Tump Jr coverage

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders that he was shocked to hear about the accusations against Russian defense attorney Natalya Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr, the US president’s eldest son under the pretext of a communication between them.

“I was amazed when I found out that Trump’s son is being accused of communicating with her,” the minister said. “For me this is mind-boggling, if truth to be told. When somebody talks to an attorney, how can this pose a threat to anyone?”

Lavrov underlined that he had received the news about the meeting from the main stream media (MSM). “This morning, when I turned on the TV, all the Western TV channels were discussing that,” he said. “It is amazing how serious people can blow things out of proportion.” The diplomat lamented the superficial approach of the MSM to the subject.

“We have not seen a single credible fact,” Lavrov regretted. “If journalists are ready to work only on the basis of unsubstantiated statements and are not prepared to take into account the fact that there is no credible evidence, then I can’t do anything. Thus, this is the sort of profession, which relies on such approaches given today’s environment.”

