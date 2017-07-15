Russians considering US diplomats expulsions

Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that too many American spies operated in Moscow under diplomatic cover and clearly articulated a possible, although not imminent expulsion of some of them to retaliate against the Obama administration ejection of 35 Russian diplomats last year.

The warning , delivered in staccato by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (pictured) ‘ reflects rising tensions between Kremlin and the Trump administration’s unwilling to hand back two Russian diplomatic compounds which were seized simultaneously with the expulsions.

Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 diplomats for alleged spying activities in December 2016, along with the seizure of the two diplomatic compounds, causing criticism on breaking Vienna conventions, according to Russian Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak.

President Vladimir Putin decided not to retaliate immediately, saying he prefers to look forward working with the new US administration.

Zakharova also expressed discontent with the U.S. officials declining to issue visas to Russian diplomats to allow Moscow to replace the expelled employees and get its embassy back up to full strength.

Media spends a year on fake Trump Russia collusion story only to end up finding out Hillary's campaign colluded with Russia. Wait for it… — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) July 15, 2017

Trump administration finds itself in increasingly difficult situation vis-à-vis Kremlin, from one hand attempting to fulfill the election promises of the Republicans creating alliance against terrorism, from the other facing the need to deter the ongoing assault of the Democrats unwilling to accept the failure in presidential elections. The highly politicised campaign claiming Russian interference in the US elections via internet has removed the responsibility for the failure from the Democrats, attributing it to foreign ‘evil’ forces.

PR. Hillary Clinton went through the turnstile metro only at the fifth attempt.#Russiansdidit ? #RussianHackers !!! pic.twitter.com/svDgUOiu5S — Трамп по Русски (@eageep) December 23, 2016