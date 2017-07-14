Trump celebrates US-France friendship

‘It’s a wonderful national celebration and we look forward to participating in it,” -said the US President Donal Trump ahead of the 14th July parade at joint press conference with Mr. Macron at the presidential palace of the Elysee .

“Our two nations are united, together forever, by the spirit of the revolution and the struggle for freedom,” Trump added.

On 14th of July morning Macron will deliver a “short speech” at the end of the parade to “recall the meaning of the national holiday, which now has the peculiarity of being the anniversary of an attack Which has mourned France, ” his press office said.