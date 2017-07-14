Trump might invite Putin to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House but added that now was not the right time for that.

The Republican president draws heavy criticism from Democrats who accused him of not pressing Putin hard enough at a meeting they held in Hamburg, Germany, over Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Accusations campaign led by Democrats presuming they lost elections lost to Republicans due to Moscow meddled in the election have dominated Trump’s first months in office. Russia denies meddling, and Trump says there was no collusion. However the Democrats do not accept the President’s reasoning and continue to develop anti-Russian campaign with intention to weaken political opponents and win future elections to the US Congress in November 2018.

Trump repeated the position of his election programme, confirming he wants to work with Moscow on issues like Syria, and told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One to Paris that he was open to the idea of inviting Putin to the White House at some point.

“I don’t think this is the right time, but the answer is yes, I would,” when asked if he would extend such an invitation to the Russian leader. The comments were released by the White House on July, 13.

Trump hails Syria ceasefire deal with Russia, to invite Putin for state visit https://t.co/Vs7tu77CSe pic.twitter.com/QaVjz0GkDH — Press TV (@PressTV) July 14, 2017