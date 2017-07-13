Navalny’s children tracked by Russian secret service

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny complains his wife and two children are being tracked by the security services, but says he’s not afraid to challenge Vladimir Putin for the presidency whatever the risks.

Navalny (41), lawyer who has organized the biggest anti-Kremlin protests in years, hopes to run against Putin in a presidential election in March and planns to call for more big anti-government demonstrations.

“My mood is generally really positive,” said Navalny. “I have 125,000 volunteers, people turn out to demonstrate, they are detained, campaign literature is confiscated. (But) I see that people support us.”

ИНТЕРВЬЮ-Главный критик Путина Навальный говорит, что его семья – под постоянным наблюдением спецслужб https://t.co/1hsPFdHx0z — Агентство Рейтер (@reuters_russia) July 13, 2017