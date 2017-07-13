News Ticker

Navalny’s children tracked by Russian secret service

Posted on July 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny complains his wife and two children are being tracked by the security services, but says he’s not afraid to challenge Vladimir Putin for the presidency whatever the risks.

Navalny (41), lawyer who has organized the biggest anti-Kremlin protests in years, hopes to run against Putin in a presidential election in March and  planns to call for more big anti-government demonstrations.

“My mood is generally really positive,” said Navalny. “I have 125,000 volunteers, people turn out to demonstrate, they are detained, campaign literature is confiscated. (But) I see that people support us.”

About Europe correspondent (388 Articles)
journalist

