Malorossyia project Resurrection

Rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko stands during a swearing in ceremony in Donetsk on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. The leader of rebels in eastern Ukraine was officially sworn in Tuesday after an election that was roundly condemned by the West as illegal and destabilizing. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

At a meeting of delegates in Donetsk, the leadership of the People’s Democratic Republic announced the creation of a federal state Malorossiya, which is intended to become the legal successor of Ukraine. As reported, the capital will be the city of Donetsk, and Kiev remains a historical and cultural center without the status. The development of the country’s constitution will be carried out by a special organizing committee.

In the territory of the new state, a state of emergency is introduced to avoid chaos. The creation of Malorossiya is declared  to “stop the civil war and avoid new victims,” ​​the delegates reported.

