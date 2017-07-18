Malorossyia project Resurrection

At a meeting of delegates in Donetsk, the leadership of the People’s Democratic Republic announced the creation of a federal state Malorossiya, which is intended to become the legal successor of Ukraine. As reported, the capital will be the city of Donetsk, and Kiev remains a historical and cultural center without the status. The development of the country’s constitution will be carried out by a special organizing committee.

In the territory of the new state, a state of emergency is introduced to avoid chaos. The creation of Malorossiya is declared to “stop the civil war and avoid new victims,” ​​the delegates reported.