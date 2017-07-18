News Ticker

Russia ready to retaliate in diplomatic raw with US

Posted on July 18, 2017

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said they reserved the right to take retaliatory measures against the United States after a meeting in Washington ended without a deal on returning seized Russian diplomatic property.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement that the problem resolution had not yet been found yet.

“The Russian side stressed that if Washington does not remove this and other irritants, including continued obstacles to the work of our diplomatic institutions, we reserve the right to take retaliatory measures based on the principle of reciprocity,” the statement said.

Moscow said a lot would depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (pictured) and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon who discussed the issue of the diplomatic property, however there was no breakthrough.

