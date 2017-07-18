Russia ready to retaliate in diplomatic raw with US

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said they reserved the right to take retaliatory measures against the United States after a meeting in Washington ended without a deal on returning seized Russian diplomatic property.

The #US & #Russian officials discussed pending issues, including the illegal seizure of Russian property in the US https://t.co/OcQmthh35t pic.twitter.com/qxJB8ZmVFT — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 18, 2017

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement that the problem resolution had not yet been found yet.

#Peskov: We believe that our diplomatic property must be returned without any conditions, without any negotiations https://t.co/RHzCHW40Ko pic.twitter.com/XgrZr9Qh8u — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) July 17, 2017

“The Russian side stressed that if Washington does not remove this and other irritants, including continued obstacles to the work of our diplomatic institutions, we reserve the right to take retaliatory measures based on the principle of reciprocity,” the statement said.

Moscow said a lot would depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (pictured) and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon who discussed the issue of the diplomatic property, however there was no breakthrough.