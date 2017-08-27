News Ticker

Szydlo calls EU to opt for “common sense”

Posted on August 27, 2017 by Europe correspondent in EU, Europe // 0 Comments

In an interview with public broadcaster TVP Info the Polish PM said Europe must “wake up from its lethargy and finally start thinking about the safety of its citizens”.

Ms Szydło, who has repeatedly clashed with Brussels over immigration said EU chiefs “must not be afraid to talk about terrorism” and should “finally replace political correctness with common sense.”

“There is no price at which the safety of the Polish people could be sold, so the most important thing for me today is to have partners in Europe, among the European elites, to talk about what should be done to combat terrorism” – Szydlo said.

In a frank interview, the Polish PM also claimed that the migration policies of Europe’s leaders, especially German chancellor Mrs Merkel, “have benefited those who are now sowing death”.

