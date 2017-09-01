Citizens’ rights remain a top priority

“.. It is only through flexibility and imagination that we’ll achieve a deal that truly works for both sides. In some areas we have found this from the Commission’s side, which I welcome, but there remains some way to go” – EU top negotiator David Davis said by the end of the third round of talks in Brussels.

We're looking "line by line" at our supposed legal obligations to the EU, David Davis says https://t.co/7K84GEFGyW pic.twitter.com/5VEe5nNqyx — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) August 31, 2017

“Talks this week have once again focussed on citizens’ rights, on financial matters, on Northern Ireland and Ireland, and on issues relating to our separation. I’m pleased to say we have engaged in detail on all of those areas.”

“.. I set out the need for us to drive forward the technical discussions. I wanted us to establish the areas where we agree, and work through the areas where we disagree, to ensure that we make further progress on a whole range of issues. I think we’ve delivered that.”

“The UK’s approach has been informed by a series of detailed papers – on customs; on Northern Ireland; on goods; on civil judicial cooperation; on data; on enforcement and dispute resolution; and on technical matters regarding our separation, such as ongoing confidentiality obligations.”

“These papers represent the hard work and detailed thinking that has been going on behind the scenes across Whitehall over the past twelve months.”

“They offer pragmatic and innovative solutions to issues related to our withdrawal and the future deep and special partnership that we want with the European Union. They do not aim to dictate a single approach, but rather considered options for us to work on.”

“… Issues around our withdrawal and our future relationship are inextricably linked.”

Our approach of setting out positions on them both is designed to progress the current negotiations as swiftly as possible.

“… The most obvious area for that is on citizens’ rights which remain a top priority.”

“.. We should at least protect existing healthcare rights and arrangements for EU27 citizens in the UK and UK nationals in the EU. The EHIC arrangements.”

“That is good news for example, for British pensioners in the EU: it means that they will continue to have their health care arrangements protected both where they live and – when they travel to another Member State – to be able to use an EHIC card.”

“On economic rights, we have secured the right of British citizens in the EU27 to set up and manage a business within their Member State of residence, and of course visa versa.”

“On mutual recognition of qualifications, we have made progress in protecting the recognition of qualifications for British citizens resident in the EU27 and EU27 citizens in the UK.” – David Davis concluded.

German political parties align behind the EU – which signals no easing of Brexit terms for U.K. https://t.co/DlSE4mGfyM pic.twitter.com/V5XHcsinRP — Bloomberg (@business) September 1, 2017

