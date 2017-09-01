Juncker: State of Union address

On Wednesday 13 September 2017, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will deliver his State of the Union address at the European Parliament Hemicycle.

After a broad debate across our continent on the #FutureofEurope, including the European Parliament, national Parliaments, local and regional authorities, and civil society at large, the President will take these ideas forward and give his personal views on the future of Europe in this speech.

The President will talk about a new chapter of the European project. The Commission launched a process in which Europe determines its own path. We have mapped out the challenges and opportunities ahead of us and presented how we can collectively choose to respond.

“It is time for a united Europe of 27 to shape a vision for its future” President @JunckerEU On 13 Sept follow #SOTEU Speech #FutureOfEurope pic.twitter.com/TUTBST5ttW — European Commission (@EU_Commission) August 3, 2017