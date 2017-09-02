The scenery of Russian Consulate in San Francisco closure with black smoke above the roof added to the image of drama, while workers were seen hurrying to shut Russia’s consulate in San Francisco ahead of a weekend deadline imposed by Washington.

Russia had been required to close its San Francisco Consulate, and annexes in New York and Washington, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.

"It takes two to tango and so far, we’ve been seeing our U.S. partners perform an individual break dance" https://t.co/eherzrdsON pic.twitter.com/U24FkJ8Pl2 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 1, 2017

The order to leave the consulate and an official diplomatic residence in San Francisco – home to a community of Russian immigrants and technology workers is sequel of actions, initiated by President Obama, who expelled Russian diplomats from USA at Christmas eve 2017. Current measures of a substantial reduction of diplomatic corps and stuff will hit at most people to people contacts in both countries, substantially reducing opportunities to travel for leisure, business, cultural exchanges, education and other purposes.

The Consulate issued more than 16,000 tourist visas to American citizens last year, according to its records.

A fire truck showed up at the Russian consulate in San Francisco, where it appears that documents or other items are being burned https://t.co/qhQDZWll3F — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 1, 2017

However some prefer to de-dramatize:

Keep an eye on the smoke coming from the Russian consulate in San Francisco. When it turns white, Putin has decided on a new US president. https://t.co/cvIPeQIypB — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) September 1, 2017