Moscow protests against FBI searches in its US missions
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned a US envoy in Moscow to protest against Washington’s plans to conduct searches in Russia’s trade mission in Washington.
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Anthony F. Godfrey, a deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Moscow, was summoned and given a note of protest regarding the planned “illegal inspection” of the buildings of Russian mission.
The statement denounced the plan as an “unprecedented aggressive action,” which might be used by the US special services for “anti-Russian provocations” by “planting compromised items.” (In tweet below the images of empty rooms of Russian trade mission in Washington before the FBI search).
The premises of Russian Consulate and trade missions are ordered to close by a given deadline of September, 2.
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the American special services were also getting prepared for searches in its San Francisco consulate.
