Russia and Japan ‘decisively condemn’ DPRK tests

Concluding talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “decisively condemned” North Korean ballistic weapons tests.

“We decisively condemned North Korea’s launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s territory on August 28, as well as the new nuclear tests conducted on September 3,” Putin said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe have made statements for the press following Russian-Japanese talks https://t.co/zv5zDLxn9G pic.twitter.com/2dzTPXzDsg — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) September 7, 2017

Condemning North Korea’s missile and nuclear development as posing a threat to international and regional peace and safety, Putin added, that “there are only political and diplomatic means to resolve the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula.”

Russian President reiterated that the crisis around North Korea should be resolved only by political means, and that it posed a threat to peace and stability in the region, calling to resolved it through a road map proposed by Moscow and Beijing.

Putin also said he and Abe discussed the prospect of joint economic activities by their countries on the disputed Kuril islands.

Abe, Putin set to discuss North Korea tensions, joint activities on contested islands https://t.co/l25ThLvIKN — The Japan Times (@japantimes) September 7, 2017

Putin said he and Abe discussed the prospect of a peace treaty officially ending World War Two hostilities, which has never been signed because of the territorial dispute over islands.

Abe and Putin also agreed in talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok to conduct joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido in five areas: aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind power and waste reduction.

Abe, Putin agree N.Korea poses grave threat #nhk_world_news https://t.co/DhdsCYh7gs — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 7, 2017