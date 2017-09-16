Russian peacekeeping proposal for Donbass in stalemate

The separatists of the of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic reject the idea of ​​deploying UN peacekeepers on the border with Russia, as stated in an interview with RT TV channel by Denis Pushilin, the entity envoy to Moscow.

The deployment of peacekeepers is being discussed in connection with the Russian proposals to the UN Security Council. The concerned parties visualise the format of the mission in different ways. Russia suggests an armed mission to work on the line of separation between the territories controlled by the separatists and Kiev troops. In Kiev and in the West, it is believed that the blue helmets should have a broad mandate to work throughout the unrecognized republics.

Pusilin expectedly supports the first – Russian – option. “If it were not for such support from Ukraine from Germany, France and the United States, the conflict would have been resolved long ago’ – Pushilin said. He was reminiscent of Yugoslavia, and the role of Western powers in fracturation of Balkans, while motivating the rejection of this plan.

“If the West really wants to resolve the conflict in a political way, if there are peace initiatives, and not some veiled goals of entering the UN contingent, then, of course, it must be placed where the danger is. … On the territory of the DPR the situation is quiet, even more quiet on the border with Russia “, – he said.

No UN Security Council member supports Russia's "UN peacekeeping" proposal. Ukraine's is opposed only by Russia. https://t.co/IECceqyDot — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) September 11, 2017

Pusilin also pointed out that it would be inadvisable to deploy UN peacekeeping forces throughout the region without the consent of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He recalled that the proposals envisage the consent of both sides of the conflict to the introduction of peacekeepers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on the results of the BRICS summit on September 5 that Russia will submit to the UN Security Council a resolution on the deployment of UN peacekeepers on the contact line in the Donbass to ensure the security of OSCE personnel. At the same time, he stressed that the deployment of UN forces is possible only after the withdrawal of weapons and in coordination of this issue with representatives of the breakaway regions.