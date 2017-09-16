Parsons Green explosion: a suspect arrested

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in connection with Friday’s attack on a London Tube.

BREAKING: 18-year-old man arrested over London Tube bombing https://t.co/nSdsawdTmn — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) September 16, 2017

The man was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was “significant”, but the terror threat level remains at “critical”.

Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green.

London: Police hunting down suspects as it's revealed attacker made phone call moments before leaving device https://t.co/jGuC2mNSDu — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) September 16, 2017