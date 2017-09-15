MEPs condemn ‘Azerbaijan’s Laundromat’

The recent ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ revelations should be investigated and the ‘Magnitsky’ sanctions list adopted by the EU, urged MEPs during September Plenary in Strasbourg.

“With Lux Leaks, Panama Leaks, Russia and Azerbaijan Laundromats, we realise that corruption stretches far across state borders, and has dramatic repercussions on policy decisions. Through this report, we call for the highest possible ethical and transparency standards to be upheld in international and national bodies and for the EU to set up a legal framework to deter any type of corruption and fraud” – Petras Auštrevičius (ALDE, LT), rapporteur, said.