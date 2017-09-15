London Metro terrorist incident

More than 20 people were injured at a London underground station on Friday morning after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.

Police search for SECOND bomb after at least 20 people are injured in terror attack on London underground https://t.co/khR2hLdobp pic.twitter.com/IE5P5jVWSO — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 15, 2017

Emergency services said they had been called to reports of a fire on a train at Parsons Green station in West London at 8.20 a.m. (0720 GMT)

“It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” London police said in a statement.

.@sophieraworth saw woman taken to ambulance with burns "from top to toe" after explosion on train at Parsons Green https://t.co/bCKuWdNiZj pic.twitter.com/RvTnHq0T7E — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 15, 2017

Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, had declared it a terrorist incident, the statement said.

Pictured: the object that exploded into flames at Parsons Green https://t.co/IF2titPfvf pic.twitter.com/99fZyVR8b0 — Evening Standard (@standardnews) September 15, 2017