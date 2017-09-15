London Metro terrorist incident
More than 20 people were injured at a London underground station on Friday morning after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.
Emergency services said they had been called to reports of a fire on a train at Parsons Green station in West London at 8.20 a.m. (0720 GMT)
“It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” London police said in a statement.
Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, had declared it a terrorist incident, the statement said.
Leave a Reply