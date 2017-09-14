News Ticker

Hajar lion cub sudden death

Posted on September 14, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

An international animal charity says a month-old lion cub whose mother had been rescued from a defunct zoo in war-stricken Syria has died.

The Four Paws charity says Hajar, born a day after its mother Dana arrived at a wildlife refuge in Jordan, died on September, 8.

The group says that at some point Dana had stopped taking care of the cub. A veterinary team took the cub from its mother for medical care, but Hajar’s condition worsened in recent days.

Charity spokesman Martin Bauer says tests are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

About Europe correspondent (452 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: