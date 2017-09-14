Hajar lion cub sudden death

An international animal charity says a month-old lion cub whose mother had been rescued from a defunct zoo in war-stricken Syria has died.

We are really sad to inform you that lion cub Hajar, whose mother Dana we had rescued from an amusement park near Aleppo, passed away today. pic.twitter.com/a4KOgIeee6 — FOUR PAWS USA (@FOURPAWSUSA) September 8, 2017

The Four Paws charity says Hajar, born a day after its mother Dana arrived at a wildlife refuge in Jordan, died on September, 8.

The group says that at some point Dana had stopped taking care of the cub. A veterinary team took the cub from its mother for medical care, but Hajar’s condition worsened in recent days.

Charity spokesman Martin Bauer says tests are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Earlier today, Hajar closed her eyes forever. More: https://t.co/1yGzcrup8A

Photo: Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife | Raghad Zaitoun pic.twitter.com/EO6VMditSS — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) September 8, 2017