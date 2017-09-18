News Ticker

Russians don’t see ‘logic’ of US proposal in Donbass

Posted on September 18, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Conflict, Europe, International // 0 Comments

Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko says she does not see ‘logic’ in the suggestion of the US Department of State to locate the UN peacekeepers at the border between Russia and Ukraine.

“I cannot see any logic in this suggestion,” Matviyenko  told reporters.

According to her, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin earlier told the Foreign Ministry to ask UN for deployment of peacekeepers in the zone of the Donbass conflict.

“Today, in Donbass,  the OSCE mission is working at the contact line of the two sides,” the speaker continued. “And peacekeepers are necessary there to provide security for OSCE, because OSCE does not have an option of armed guard for those who participate in the mission” – Matviyenko explained.

The reaction came during the visit to Turkmenistan.

 

