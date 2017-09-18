Trump criticises UN bureaucracy
In his inaugural address the US President Donald Trump criticised the United Nations on for not living up to its potential because of extended bureaucracy and urged member nations to reject “business as usual” and take “bold stands.”
“In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement, ” Trump said during a meeting on reforms.
Despite a ballooning budget and a doubling of staff since 2000, Trump said, “We are not seeing the results in line with this investment” and encouraged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to focus more on people than bureaucracy.
Leave a Reply