Trump criticises UN bureaucracy

In his inaugural address the US President Donald Trump criticised the United Nations on for not living up to its potential because of extended bureaucracy and urged member nations to reject “business as usual” and take “bold stands.”

In UN debut, Trump urges world body to reduce bureaucracy, cut costs. https://t.co/3yDQOuplo1 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2017

“In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement, ” Trump said during a meeting on reforms.

US President Donald Trump arrives at the UN headquarters to participate in a meeting on reforming the inter-governmental organization pic.twitter.com/cNAPwQzoAB — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2017

Despite a ballooning budget and a doubling of staff since 2000, Trump said, “We are not seeing the results in line with this investment” and encouraged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to focus more on people than bureaucracy.

WATCH: Trump starts first-ever UN remarks by talking about his building across the street https://t.co/TqLcTDArnz pic.twitter.com/BaT0Lf1PGC — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2017