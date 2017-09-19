Ukraine defence to receive $500 millions from USA

The US Senate passed roughly $700 billion for National Defense, foreseeing budget of $500 million to support Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko said.

“The US Senate approved the draft, providing for the allocation of $500 million to support Ukraine in the field of security and defense,” Poroshenko wrote on his official Twitter page.

The draft law authorizes the provision of Ukraine with lethal weapons of a defensive type. It also includes provisions allowing the use of US defense budget funds for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen in medical institutions in the United States, as well as strengthening the capabilities of air and naval forces.

“For the first time at the legislative level, it is proposed to provide Ukraine with such defensive means: radar equipment of air defense and observation of the sea surface; naval anti-mine equipment; coastal and coast guard ships” – Poroshenko continued in detail.

“We really appreciate the fact that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder in our struggle,” Poroshenko said during a speech at the military academy West Point.

“Your country remains the world leader in providing practical assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Poroshenko said, adding that Ukraine’s military spending has already exceeded 6% of GDP – “a figure that is much higher than the obligations for NATO.”

Previously, Peter Poroshenko noted that Kiev is waiting not only defensive weapons from the US. He also confirmed that now Ukraine is reforming its defence and security in accordance with NATO standards.