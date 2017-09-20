Rouhani “lashed out” Trump at UN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ‘lashed out’ at US President Donald Trump for his “ignorant and spiteful” comments against the Iranian nation, the Iranian news channel Press TV reported.

UPDATE

Rouhani: Iran’s nuclear deal belongs to entire intl. community not just ‘one’ country https://t.co/KNTvG52jry@HassanRouhani pic.twitter.com/R4RaV8ae18 — Press TV (@PressTV) September 20, 2017

Delivering a speech at the 72nd UN General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, September, 20, President Rouhani said the “ignorant, ugly, spiteful literature of the US president, which was full of false information and groundless allegations, against the Iranian nation” were beneath the dignity of the United Nations, the PressTV continued.

Iran’s President Hassan Rohani delivering speech at UN General Assembly https://t.co/iWgbkhqGmn — Press TV (@PressTV) September 20, 2017

During his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump accused Iran of engaging in “destabilizing activities” in the region.

Rouhani: #Iran has never had and will never seek nuclear weapons@HassanRouhani pic.twitter.com/6ZXfGrvb7Y — Press TV (@PressTV) September 20, 2017