Rouhani “lashed out” Trump at UN

Posted on September 20, 2017

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ‘lashed out’ at US President Donald Trump for his “ignorant and spiteful” comments against the Iranian nation, the Iranian news channel Press TV reported.

Delivering a speech at the 72nd UN General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, September, 20, President Rouhani said the “ignorant, ugly, spiteful literature of the US president, which was full of false information and groundless allegations, against the Iranian nation” were beneath the dignity of the United Nations, the PressTV continued.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump accused Iran of engaging in “destabilizing activities” in the region.

