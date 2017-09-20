Tusk visits May in London to discuss Brexit

The President of the European Council Donald Tusk said he would meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London next Tuesday to discuss Brexit, days after she is due to make a keynote speech on her vision for future ties with the EU.

Talks with PM @Theresa_May at #UNGA. We agreed to meet in London Tuesday next week to discuss #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/782VfS7eLo — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) September 19, 2017

Tusk made the comment in a tweet after meeting May at the United Nations General Assembly (above)

Is she going to Florence to hand over £27bn of OUR taxes that she need not hand over? https://t.co/yAa8Hq8w9e — David Vance (@DVATW) September 16, 2017

The London meeting between the pair will come at a sensitive time – just after her speech in Florence on Friday and before an EU heads of state dinner on Sept. 28 in Tallinn, Estonia.