Tusk visits May in London to discuss Brexit
The President of the European Council Donald Tusk said he would meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London next Tuesday to discuss Brexit, days after she is due to make a keynote speech on her vision for future ties with the EU.
Tusk made the comment in a tweet after meeting May at the United Nations General Assembly (above)
The London meeting between the pair will come at a sensitive time – just after her speech in Florence on Friday and before an EU heads of state dinner on Sept. 28 in Tallinn, Estonia.
