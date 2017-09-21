Trump orders new sanctions against North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Thursday, September 21, that open the door wider to blacklisting people and entities doing business with North Korea, including its shipping and trade networks, further tightening the screws on Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile program.

Today, I announced a new Executive Order with re: to North Korea. We must all do our part to ensure the complete denuclearization of #NoKo. pic.twitter.com/igjOSM7N7h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Trump stopped short of going after North Korea’s biggest trading partner, China, and praised its central bank for ordering Chinese banks to stop doing business with North Korea.

Pyongyang has resisted international pressure, conducting its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 3, and launching numerous missiles this year, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles and two other rockets that flew over Japan.

South Korea's Moon says North Korea crisis must be handled in 'stable' manner https://t.co/d4blP299cA pic.twitter.com/5PVsBULOoC — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 21, 2017