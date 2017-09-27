Rajoy cancelled Tallinn Digital Summit due to Catalonia
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will not attend the Tallinn Digital Summit with other EU leaders on Friday (29 September) because of unrest ahead of a controversial independence vote in Catalonia on Sunday, according to media reports.
Rajoy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening (26 September).
While Catalonia is not on the agenda, the meeting is meant to strengthen US-Spanish relations and is also widely seen as a chance to issue a warning to the secessionist region’s potential sympathisers.
Leave a Reply