Rajoy cancelled Tallinn Digital Summit due to Catalonia

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will not attend the Tallinn Digital Summit with other EU leaders on Friday (29 September) because of unrest ahead of a controversial independence vote in Catalonia on Sunday, according to media reports.

Trump, Spanish PM Rajoy say they oppose Catalonia independence bid https://t.co/JIHV4iVdoI pic.twitter.com/hSv1AMOP4g — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 26, 2017

Rajoy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening (26 September).

Barcelona, today:

Spain to suspend Catalan institutions elected in the ballot boxes, with 77% participation in 2015!#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/RrNnt68htF — Ramon Tremosa (@ramontremosa) September 20, 2017

While Catalonia is not on the agenda, the meeting is meant to strengthen US-Spanish relations and is also widely seen as a chance to issue a warning to the secessionist region’s potential sympathisers.

This is the Dam Square of Amsterdam, this evening, in favor of #CatalanReferendum #Netherlands was Spanish too… it was

Dank Dank Dank pic.twitter.com/kQul1LM5Jp — Help Catalonia (@CataloniaHelp2) September 23, 2017