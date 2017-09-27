News Ticker

Rajoy cancelled Tallinn Digital Summit due to Catalonia

Posted on September 27, 2017 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will not attend the Tallinn Digital Summit with other EU leaders on Friday (29 September) because of unrest ahead of a controversial independence vote in Catalonia on Sunday, according to media reports.

Rajoy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening (26 September).

While Catalonia is not on the agenda, the meeting is meant to strengthen US-Spanish relations and is also widely seen as a chance to issue a warning to the secessionist region’s potential sympathisers.

