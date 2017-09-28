MEP demands truth over Rocchelli assassination

Eleonora Forenza, MEP, (European United Left) expressed her concern over lack of movement in the investigation by Ukrainian authorities of the assassination of an Italian photojournalist Andrea (Andy) Rocchelli (30) near #Slavyansk three years ago.

The question addressed to the Kiev’s officials was raised during the European Parliament hearing on Violation of human rights, restriction of freedom of press, and political repressions in Ukraine, organised by Socialist & Democrats, Greens, and United Left.

Italian media claim the photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli, who perished in Donbass, was killed by the Ukrainian military National Guards on Kiev’s direct orders for reporting atrocities of troops against Donbass civilian population. On May 24, 2014 during the day of truce Rocchelli’s car was hit by mortars, causing lethal injuries to the journalist and his interpreter, Andrey Mironov.

Italian media Lamezia live explains the lack of movement in investigation by direct involvement of a state, accusing Kiev in a war crime in an article: “Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli was killed because he was inconvenient.“

While years pass by the perpetrators of the crime have been not brought to justice in Ukraine, but in July Italian authorities arrested in Bologna a Ukrainian military Vitaly Markiv, accused of assassinating Rocchelli and Mironov upon testimony of French journalist William Roguelon, who survived the attack, and became the major witness of the criminal investigation in Italy.

Mon histoire intéresse jusqu'à la Présidence.

Le chemin est encore long pour que le crime contre, Rocchelli et Mironov, ne reste pas impuni pic.twitter.com/gjy6n3YJiU — William ROGUELON (@williamroguelon) September 1, 2017

Eleonora Forenza is an Italian politicians from L’Altra Europa , a contestant for the president of the European Parliament seat in the last elections. This year, Forenza travelled to Donbass, сelebrating with Communists 1st May in #Lugansk, causing an outrage of Ukrainian mass media.