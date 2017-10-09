France will not recognise Catalan independence

In case Catalonia declares independence “unilaterally,” France will not “recognise” it, said the minister of European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau.

Nathalie Loiseau, Ministra encargada Asuntos Europeos: "Francia no reconocerá Declaración Independencia Cataluña" https://t.co/P9peNuLp9e — España en Francia (@EmbEspFrancia) October 9, 2017

The president of the breakaway region, Carles Puigdemont, is expected to announce the independence of Catalonia based on the results of the #1Oct referendum, delivering the majority of ballots dropped in support of the secession from Kingdom of Spain.

Puigdemont has planned to address the Catalan Parliament on Monday, however the session was banned by Spanish Court as ‘illegal’, the sitting was postponed to Tuesday, October 10.

“If the declaration of independence will be unilateral, it will be not recognised”, – said Nathalie Loiseau in an interview to CNEWS. “One can not let Catalonia on the grounds of the survey, organised by the separatists”, – she added.

Nathalie Loiseau : "Une déclaration d'indépendance de la #Catalogne ne serait pas reconnue" pic.twitter.com/ULTf4boCoz — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 9, 2017

Last week Catalan independent government published the final results of the plebiscite, endorsed by Catalan Parliament, and declared “illegal” by Spanish Constitutional Court.

More than 2,3 million Catalans voted in independence referendum, in spite of multiple expropriations of ballot boxes, expropriation of ballot boxes, closure of voting stations, harassments, and open police violence, leaving around 1000 wounded, – 90,18% of voters said ‘YES’ to independence. The participation was estimated at level of 43% of illegible citizens.

The minister of European Affairs reminded that with declaration of independence Catalans will lose their place in the EU, which will be the first consequence of their unilateral act.