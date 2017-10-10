Madrid ready to arrest Catalan president for independence declaration
Spanish police are ready to arrest Catalan President Carles Puigdemont immediately if he declares independence in the regional parliament, according to two people familiar with the government’s plans.
The president is likely to use the words “declaration of independence,” but they will probably be qualified or hedged in some way, according to another person familiar with his plans. The Catalan government spokesman declined to comment on Puigdemont’s speech at a press briefing in Barcelona on Tuesday.
Puigdemont is due to address the regional legislature at 6 p.m with many of his supporters looking for him to announce a new republic to follow through on the makeshift referendum held on Oct. 1. The address was postponed for one hour to 7 p.m. reportedly to continue the discussions with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who tries to convince Catalans to renounce independence declaration. Previously Juncker stated that Catalan issue is an interior problem of Spain, he did not condemn police violence, and did not stand for human rights of Catalans.
