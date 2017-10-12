Rajoy’s ultimatum to Catalans

The request that Mariano Rajoy sent Wednesday to Carles Puigdemont as a preliminary step for the activation of Article 155 of the Constitution establishes two deadlines before the Government assumes specific powers of the Generalitat.

LATEST: Full text of Rajoy notification to Puigdemont makes it very clear this is Article 155. Full details in English for you shortly. pic.twitter.com/lHQfvIBiNh — The Spain Report (@thespainreport) October 11, 2017

The President of the Government (PM) has to clarify before 10.00 hours on Monday 16 if on Tuesday Puigdemont proclaimed Catalonia’s independence, although he later suspended it. In case it had been so, the

Executive gives until 10 am on Thursday 19 to rectify and “restore constitutional order”. If not, warns the communication signed by Rajoy, will activate “immediately in the Senate” Article 155 of the Constitution.

