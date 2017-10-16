Mogherini for diplomatic pressure on DPRK

Today in Luxembourg, ahead of the Foreign ministers Council meeting, the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said that she expects economic pressure in combination with diplomatic pressure on North Korea will deliver results.

“We are also working on DPRK with third countries to make sure they do implement the UN Security Council sanctions in their entirety, because we know very well that between the European Union and DPRK there is not much in place in terms of economic relations. So, we understand very well that the impact of our sanctions is limited. But there are others that do have relations with DPRK that can have a major impact on the regime there” – Mogherini continued.

“The mix of economic pressure, working with third countries and partners, especially in the region, in particular coordinating with South Korea – that is the country that is more exposed to any possible developments there” Mogherini said. She also underlined the EU full support the approach that the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in and the Foreign Minister of South Korea are undertaking recently.