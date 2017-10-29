Endangered wild animals receive international protection

African and marine species likely to gain critical international treaty protections with overwhelming support.

Lions, leopards, giraffes, chimpanzees, sharks and other key species have received overwhelming support for critical international treaty level protections at the 12th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, this year’s largest and most important conservation meeting.

Urgent conservation actions agreed to protect 🦁, leopards, 🦒, chimpanzees, 🦈 and other key species! Details: https://t.co/ZHpimgLaZU pic.twitter.com/OitOXpJfXH — Humane Society Int'l (@HSIGlobal) October 28, 2017

African migratory species as well as marine wildlife have experienced dramatic declines in recent years. The Convention will now be able to facilitate the development of international conservation strategies, offer greater financial and institutional support, and increase exchange of best practices among the countries where these animals live. These listings are a culmination of years of joint effort by Humane Society International and partner organisations.

“This has been a tremendously exciting meeting. Several mammal species facing major threats in the wild will be benefiting and Humane Society International is thrilled to be a part of it. We are pleased with the decision to list the lion, leopard, giraffe and chimpanzee as among the animals to gain these new protections. The listings signal that the international community is poised for strong, concerted action to protect them” – said Masha Kalinina, international trade policy specialist for HSI.

Masha Kalinina, international trade specialist at @HSIGlobal speaks in support of proposal to list the leopard🐆 on Appendix II #CMSCOP12 pic.twitter.com/vut3ODN6YB — Manon Dené (@manondene13) October 26, 2017