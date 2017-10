A member of the Finnish Parliament for Lapland, Mikko Kärnä, has announced he will submit a motion to the Finnish Parliament in favour of officially recognising the independent Catalan Republic.

Defending #Catalonia is also defending Finland, defending #EU of regions and defending subsidiarity. https://t.co/ndpjCVCavI — Mikko Kärnä (@KarnaMikko) October 27, 2017

The MP represents the Centre Party, the party of the current Finnish prime minister Juha Sipilä. He also sent his congratulations after the Catalan Parliament’s vote today.

Congratulations to the independent Republic of #Catalonia. Next week I will submit a motion to the Finnish Parliament for your recognition. — Mikko Kärnä (@KarnaMikko) October 27, 2017