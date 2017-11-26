Hundreds of migrants rescued in Libya waters

Aquarius, the vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), saved 421 migrants, mostly from Eritrea. There is no further information in what European port they will bring the migrants.

#Aquarius now has 421 people on board from today's rescue, with over 40% females. There are 60 unaccompanied minors & 26 kids under 13-years-old – the youngest just 3-days-old. Almost all are from #Eritrea & many are in bad shape from their time in #Libya pic.twitter.com/Znv0Agmlxg — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 25, 2017

Meanwhile the Libyan coastguard has been also conducting sea rescue operations.

More than 200 were rescued on Saturday after their boats foundered off Libya’s western coast, the Libyan navy said.

The coastguard conducted two rescue operations off the city of Garabulli, 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Tripoli, spokesman Colonel Abu Ajila Abdelbarri said.

He added that patrols had found 31 bodies and 60 survivors from one boat, while all 140 passengers had survived in a second boat.

Migrants from Somalia, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and four from Pakistan were among those rescued.

Libyan patrol boat commander Nasser al-Ghammoudi said one of the vessels was three-quarters under water when the coastguard arrived.