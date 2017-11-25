Migrants violent outbreaks in Brussels
According to spokeswoman for the Brussels-Capital Ixelles area, Ilse Van de Keere, a group of about 30 young men in a protest marched from Poelaert Square to Place Louise.(Brussels 5th Avenue).
“They committed damage in stores, including Damart and Caroline Biss,” says the Commissioner. A police vehicle was also damaged.
The latest police report shows 55 administrative arrests and 16 judicial arrests. There are no injuries to report, for now.
Police from the Brussels-Midi zone have been deployed near Place Louise, with a view to a possible reinforcement before the calm returned around 18:30.
Brussels inhabitants compared the luxury shopping area of the EU capital with the war-zone.
