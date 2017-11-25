Migrants violent outbreaks in Brussels

According to spokeswoman for the Brussels-Capital Ixelles area, Ilse Van de Keere, a group of about 30 young men in a protest marched from Poelaert Square to Place Louise.(Brussels 5th Avenue).

Brussels: Muslim migrants riot for the third time in two weeks https://t.co/UtibOrguJO pic.twitter.com/G3EqYvcgpI — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) November 25, 2017

“They committed damage in stores, including Damart and Caroline Biss,” says the Commissioner. A police vehicle was also damaged.

The latest police report shows 55 administrative arrests and 16 judicial arrests. There are no injuries to report, for now.

🆘‼️👮🔥 #Belgium: First raw footage of #Brussels! A very large group of "youthful" migrants (the usual suspects) are challenging the police and plundering expensive shops. pic.twitter.com/78ziHSvbvu — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) November 25, 2017

Police from the Brussels-Midi zone have been deployed near Place Louise, with a view to a possible reinforcement before the calm returned around 18:30.

Again migrant riots in Brussels this afternoon. For the third time in two weeks! Story here:https://t.co/GdbpAPdc5o pic.twitter.com/UKcfsFB7K1 — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) November 25, 2017

Brussels inhabitants compared the luxury shopping area of the EU capital with the war-zone.

Riots in #brussels… down town looks like a war zone pic.twitter.com/qCmgcyY1Ds — Philipp-Andreas Schmidt (@paschmidt13) November 25, 2017