Puigdemont asks Rajoy if he assumes outcome of elections
The President of the self-proclaimed Catalan Republic in exile after the Spanish government evoked an Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, said during the presentation of the candidacy Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya) that the Catalan people “will ratify” that they want independence in the upcoming elections.
President Puigdemont underlined that the political parties backing the enforcement of Article 155 and the Spain’s takeover of Catalan self-government “must be defeated” in the upcoming elections. Catalan President addressed question to the Spanish President, Mariano Rajoy, if he accepts the results of the December 21 elections and assumes “consequences”.
