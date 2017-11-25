Puigdemont asks Rajoy if he assumes outcome of elections

The President of the self-proclaimed Catalan Republic in exile after the Spanish government evoked an Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, said during the presentation of the candidacy Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya) that the Catalan people “will ratify” that they want independence in the upcoming elections.

Puigdemont and candidates of 'Together for Catalonia' present their candidacy in Bruges, in Belgium ➡️https://t.co/lPdqwlzLmS. pic.twitter.com/7HkZaRTMuC — Catalan News (@catalannews) November 25, 2017

President Puigdemont underlined that the political parties backing the enforcement of Article 155 and the Spain’s takeover of Catalan self-government “must be defeated” in the upcoming elections. Catalan President addressed question to the Spanish President, Mariano Rajoy, if he accepts the results of the December 21 elections and assumes “consequences”.

El tripartit del 155 ha de treure les seves grapes untades d'autoritarisme de sobre de Catalunya. Li hem de dir a l'Estat i a Europa que la democràcia a Catalunya no es toca, no se l'empresona ni se la pica amb porres de la policia. Mai més! https://t.co/UdryvVe96U #JuntsxCat pic.twitter.com/iK89Fer3b3 — Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) November 25, 2017