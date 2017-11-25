News Ticker

10 days for breakthrough in Brexit talks

Posted on November 25, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Britain has only 10 days left to deliver on all three areas of its Brexit terms with the EU27 if London is interested to start talks on a transition period after Brexit and a future relationship, the president of EU Council Donald Tusk said.

“We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland,” Tusk tweeted after a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels on the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

“Sufficient progress in Brexit talks at December council is possible but still a huge challenge,” he said on Twitter page.

Theresa May expressed herself ahead of the Eap Summit in Brussels, confirming her confidence in post-Brexit future of the UK.

