10 days for breakthrough in Brexit talks

Britain has only 10 days left to deliver on all three areas of its Brexit terms with the EU27 if London is interested to start talks on a transition period after Brexit and a future relationship, the president of EU Council Donald Tusk said.

Sufficient progress in #Brexit talks at December #EUCO is possible. But still a huge challenge.

We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland. pic.twitter.com/NKe86zGo17 — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 24, 2017

“We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland,” Tusk tweeted after a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels on the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

“Sufficient progress in Brexit talks at December council is possible but still a huge challenge,” he said on Twitter page.

I am optimistic about our future. About the success we can make of Brexit, the well-paid jobs that will be created and the homes we will build. That's @Conservatives – building a Britain fit for the future. #PMQs #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/TY9YAePhGO — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 22, 2017

Theresa May expressed herself ahead of the Eap Summit in Brussels, confirming her confidence in post-Brexit future of the UK.