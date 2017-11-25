News Ticker

4th December Brexit ‘deadline’

Posted on November 25, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

During Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said  that a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on December 4,  will clarify if sufficient progress has been made on Brexit talks.

“I will meet the British prime minister on 4 December. Then we will see if there has been sufficient progress,” he told reporters in Brussels ahead of an Summit May is attending. Juncker said there had been progress in Brexit talks, however question remains if it is adequate.

 

