4th December Brexit ‘deadline’

During Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said that a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on December 4, will clarify if sufficient progress has been made on Brexit talks.

Eu source says Dec 4 Juncker talks is 'absolute deadline' for May to give Brexit progress. May agreed to timeline, source adds — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) November 24, 2017

“I will meet the British prime minister on 4 December. Then we will see if there has been sufficient progress,” he told reporters in Brussels ahead of an Summit May is attending. Juncker said there had been progress in Brexit talks, however question remains if it is adequate.

Prime Minister Theresa May meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the #EaPSummit pic.twitter.com/EIiGx43JFQ — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) November 24, 2017