Migrant violence in Calais on rise again

An exchange of gunfire between groups of Afghan migrants left injured in the French port of Calais, officials said, blaming an apparent settling of scores between traffickers.

Gunfight among migrants in French port of Calais wounds five https://t.co/WlRbNH9icP — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) November 25, 2017

The local prefect’s office told shots were fired in the late afternoon near a Catholic aid centre outside the centre of the northern port city.

“An exchange of fire with the protagonists of Afghan nationality – one supposes – is a settling of scores between traffickers, though that still has to be confirmed,” the prosecutor at nearby Boulogne said.

One man was reportedly taken to hospital after being hit in the abdomen.

He added police were expected shortly to begin questioning victims and witnesses.

Later in the afternoon police officers had to open fire to stop a car speeding up towards them. A car carrying migrants in Calais Jungle area accelerated speed towards a group of officers trying to halt it for a check, authorities said.

None of the nine migrants aboard the vehicle was wounded, but the car hit one of the officers and injured his knee.

“The vehicle hit an officer, whose knee was slightly injured. The officers opened fire”, stopping the vehicle, a local official told to media.

Six Iraqis and three Afghans in the car were arrested.