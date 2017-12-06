News Ticker

Vladimir Putin in traditions of Russian lifelong rulers

Posted on December 6, 2017 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin will contest another presidential term in 2018. He declared his election plans at a meeting with veterans and workers of the automobile plant GAZ.

“Yes, I will run for the president of the Russian Federation,” Putin said. “Russia will move only ahead and in this advance nothing and nobody will stop it”.

“Certainly, the foundation is always laid by people like you, the toilers in the broadest meaning of the word, comprising workers, scientists, engineers, designers, teachers and doctors,” he emphasized, adding such people “are not just the backbone of our country, but they are our country, they are Russia.”

“With active participation of people like you, we will solve any, even the most challenging, tasks we face,” Putin told the rally.

Vladimir Putin’s current term expires on May 7, 2018.

 

 

About Europe correspondent (595 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: