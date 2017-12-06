Vladimir Putin in traditions of Russian lifelong rulers

Russian President Vladimir Putin will contest another presidential term in 2018. He declared his election plans at a meeting with veterans and workers of the automobile plant GAZ.

“Yes, I will run for the president of the Russian Federation,” Putin said. “Russia will move only ahead and in this advance nothing and nobody will stop it”.

“Certainly, the foundation is always laid by people like you, the toilers in the broadest meaning of the word, comprising workers, scientists, engineers, designers, teachers and doctors,” he emphasized, adding such people “are not just the backbone of our country, but they are our country, they are Russia.”

Vladimir Putin says he will seek re-election, putting him on track to become Russia's longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. https://t.co/t3XPeHOKSk pic.twitter.com/yMTtlBOZFd — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2017

“With active participation of people like you, we will solve any, even the most challenging, tasks we face,” Putin told the rally.

"The elections will come and go, Putin will win, and that's that. In Russia, there is no alternative." Moscow residents react to the president's announcement he will seek a new term in 2018 pic.twitter.com/UTxp9GdAek — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 6, 2017

Vladimir Putin’s current term expires on May 7, 2018.