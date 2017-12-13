Russia supports Venice Commission opinion of Ukraine education law
Russia supports the Venice Commission’s assessment of the Ukrainian education law, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said that, the Commission’s experts stress the law in question “provides no solution for languages which are not official languages of the EU, in particular the Russian language, as the most widely used language apart from the state language.” Zakharova said the experts believed that “the less favorable treatment of these languages is difficult to justify and therefore raises issues of discrimination.”
The Commission also concluded that the appropriate solution would certainly be to amend Article 7 of the law and replace this provision with a more balanced and more clearly worded one, the Russian diplomat underlined.
“We support the assessment offered by the Venice Commission. The implementation of the law would pave the way for an open discrimination against millions of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine,” the diplomat concluded.
Leave a Reply