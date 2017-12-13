Russia supports Venice Commission opinion of Ukraine education law

Russia supports the Venice Commission’s assessment of the Ukrainian education law, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

#Zakharova: Russia supports the conclusions of the Venice Commission. Once implemented, the Ukrainian Education Law would result in outright discrimination against millions of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/LiCe2OOTZG — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 13, 2017

The spokesperson said that, the Commission’s experts stress the law in question “provides no solution for languages which are not official languages of the EU, in particular the Russian language, as the most widely used language apart from the state language.” Zakharova said the experts believed that “the less favorable treatment of these languages is difficult to justify and therefore raises issues of discrimination.”

The Commission also concluded that the appropriate solution would certainly be to amend Article 7 of the law and replace this provision with a more balanced and more clearly worded one, the Russian diplomat underlined.

Venice Commission calls on Ukraine to amend education law in relation to Russian languagehttps://t.co/mPiLSuAgoI pic.twitter.com/VQ216LrTE0 — UNIAN.info (@UnianInfo) December 9, 2017

“We support the assessment offered by the Venice Commission. The implementation of the law would pave the way for an open discrimination against millions of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine,” the diplomat concluded.