News Ticker

Russia supports Venice Commission opinion of Ukraine education law

Posted on December 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

Russia supports the Venice Commission’s assessment of the Ukrainian education law, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that, the Commission’s experts stress the law in question “provides no solution for languages which are not official languages of the EU, in particular the Russian language, as the most widely used language apart from the state language.” Zakharova said the experts believed that “the less favorable treatment of these languages is difficult to justify and therefore raises issues of discrimination.”
The Commission also concluded that the appropriate solution would certainly be to amend Article 7 of the law and replace this provision with a more balanced and more clearly worded one, the Russian diplomat underlined.

“We support the assessment offered by the Venice Commission. The implementation of the law would pave the way for an open discrimination against millions of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine,” the diplomat concluded.

 

 

About Europe correspondent (607 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: