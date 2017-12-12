News Ticker

Stoltenberg to serve as head of NATO till 2020

Posted on December 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Defense // 0 Comments

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will serve for two more years beyond his initial mandate as the head of the world’s biggest military alliance.

Brussels-based NATO headquarters initiated a statement on Tuesday that its 29 nations decided to prolong the former Norwegian prime minister’s term until September 30 2020.

It said the allies “congratulate the secretary-general and have full confidence in his ability to continue his dedicated work to advance Nato’s adaptation to the security challenges of the 21st century”.

Last week, the German government backed a two-year extension of Mr Stoltenberg’s term. Defence minister Ursula von der Leyen said Mr Stoltenberg had “the full support of Germany”, adding he had “done excellent work modernising NATO, and adapting its structures to a changed security situation”.

