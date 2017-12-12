Stoltenberg to serve as head of NATO till 2020

Honoured and grateful that the 29 Allies have decided to extend my term as #NATO Secretary General until end of September 2020. Looking forward to continue working together to strengthen the Alliance and keep our citizens safe.

Brussels-based NATO headquarters initiated a statement on Tuesday that its 29 nations decided to prolong the former Norwegian prime minister’s term until September 30 2020.

It said the allies “congratulate the secretary-general and have full confidence in his ability to continue his dedicated work to advance Nato’s adaptation to the security challenges of the 21st century”.

PM: Secretary-General Stoltenberg has been a true champion of the #NATO Alliance. I am delighted that the Secretary-General will now have the opportunity to build on this and I look forward to continuing our strong partnership https://t.co/x8qyxip3Nd pic.twitter.com/muRPWtGJVA — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) December 12, 2017

Last week, the German government backed a two-year extension of Mr Stoltenberg’s term. Defence minister Ursula von der Leyen said Mr Stoltenberg had “the full support of Germany”, adding he had “done excellent work modernising NATO, and adapting its structures to a changed security situation”.