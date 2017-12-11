NYC: Akayed Ullah bombing suspect

The suspect in the incident at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a block from Times Square, was identified as Akayed Ullah, the New York Police Department commissioner said. The suspect had burns and lacerations while three other people, including a police officer, had minor injuries.

🆘‼️😬🔥 #USA: The #Manhattan attacker (living in the US for 7 years, and was inspired by #ISIS) at #portauthority during his arrest in #NewYork. The Paradise and the 72 virgins have to wait for him. He has deformed only his sack. pic.twitter.com/zuVKo6j2jm — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) December 11, 2017

The weapon was based on a pipe bomb and was fixed to the suspect with zip ties and velcro, police said. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at a news conference near the site, described the device as “amateur level.”

The Latest: Police identify New York City subway bombing suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. https://t.co/guq0vj9SQu — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2017